Surface temperature of India may increase by 1.1 to 5.1 deg Celsius by 2100, says study

Kolkata: According to a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP), the surface temperatures over India may increase by 1.1 to 5.1 degree Celsius by the year 2100. The study, titled ‘Surface Temperature Increase over India during 1980-2020 and Future Projections: Causal Relationships Between Drivers and Trends,’ was published in the journal Nature.

Researchers at IIT-KGP conducted the study in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune. The team analyzed surface temperatures in India over the past four decades.

The study attributes the temperature increase to high greenhouse gas emissions. The team found that if emissions continue to increase and reach three times their current levels by 2075, average temperatures may rise by 3.5 to 5.1 degrees Celsius by 2100.

The study revealed that during the pre-monsoon season, temperatures have increased by 0.1 to 0.3 degrees Celsius per decade, while during the post-monsoon season temperatures have increased by 0.2 to 0.4 degrees Celsius per decade. The study concludes that without significant emissions reduction measures, the temperature could potentially surge by 5.1 degrees Celsius, which would have dire consequences for the Earth’s climate.