2 killed as bus hits motorcycle

Sultanpur: 2 men died in bus-motorcycle collision. The accident took place as a motorcycle was hit by a roadways bus on an overbridge near the market in kotwali in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The victims were identified as Sandeep Sharma (32) and Santosh Sharma (26). The deceased were returning home from a family function.

Also Read: Mahindra launches Jeeto Strong in India: Price, features

Police said the bus driver fled from the spot and abandoned the bus after the accident.

Earlier, 4 people lost their lives and several others were injured as the bus they were travelling bus lost control and fell on a railway track. The accident took place near the Dausa collectorate in Rajasthan. The bus going from Haridwar to Udaipur fell on a railway track from an overbridge. The bus was carrying more than 30 passengers.