Dausa: 4 people lost their lives and several others were injured as the bus they were travelling bus lost control and fell on a railway track. The accident took place near the Dausa collectorate in Rajasthan.

The bus going  from Haridwar to Udaipur fell on a railway track from an overbridge. The bus was carrying more than 30 passengers.

More details awaited.