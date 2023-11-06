Amala Paul weds Jagat Desai in Kochi ceremony

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai recently celebrated their deep love with a lavishly beautiful lavender-themed wedding in Kochi. Amala, well-known for her stellar performances in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films, marked her Bollywood debut earlier this year in ‘Bholaa’ alongside Ajay Devgn. Their enchanting love story culminated in a memorable wedding ceremony, a decade after Jagat’s heartfelt surprise proposal on Amala’s birthday.

The wedding was a delightful affair conducted under Christian rituals, and Amala took to Instagram to share the joyous moments. The photos showcase the couple elegantly dressed in lavender attire, with Amala donning a stylish top and skirt complemented by a statement necklace, and Jagat wearing a lavender dupatta paired with a pristine white designer kurta-pajama.

The captured moments range from their lovingly held hands with a bouquet on the stage to their descent down a wooden staircase, all while sharing radiant smiles as fireworks illuminated the background.

Amala Paul, acclaimed for her roles in films like ‘Mynaa’ (2010), ‘Deiva Thirumagal’ (2011), and ‘Thalaivaa’ (2013), had previously been married to director A L Vijay.