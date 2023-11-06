Delhi govt announces plans to reintroduce the odd-even car rationing scheme

The Delhi government has unveiled plans to reintroduce the odd-even car rationing scheme from November 13 to 20 in an effort to combat severe pollution levels in the national capital. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made this announcement after a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The odd-even scheme will come into effect one day after Diwali and will continue for a week, with a decision on whether to extend the scheme to be made after November 20, according to Rai.

Additionally, Rai mentioned that based on the weather forecast, wind speeds are expected to increase on November 7 and 8, which should help disperse the accumulated pollution in the air.

Rai stated that the government will consider imposing work-from-home measures for 50% of employees in both government and private offices after Diwali.

The odd-even scheme, originally introduced by the Delhi government in 2016 to combat vehicular pollution, has been enforced in 2017 and 2019 as well. This traffic rationing measure allows cars to operate on alternate days depending on whether their number plates end with an odd or even digit.

The upcoming enforcement of this scheme will mark the fourth time the Delhi government has implemented it to address pollution caused by vehicles.

According to data from the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality index in India’s capital reached 488, a significant increase from 410 recorded a day earlier.