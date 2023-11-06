Dispute breaks out over relocating the loneliest sheep in Britain to a new home

A controversy has arisen regarding the relocation of the loneliest sheep in Britain to a new home.

For over two years, Fiona, the ewe, was stranded at the base of cliffs in the Scottish Highlands. On Saturday, local farmers Als Couzens, Graeme Parker, James Parker, and Ally Williamson rescued her, as reported by the BBC.

However, on Sunday, a small group of activists from the animal rights organization Animal Rising staged a peaceful and non-violent demonstration outside Dalscone Farm, Fiona’s intended new home. They are advocating for her relocation to a sanctuary instead of a “petting zoo” where she might become a “spectacle.”

In a Facebook video, Ben Best, the farm manager, mentioned that the staff and family members at Dalscone Farm felt “scared” and “intimidated” by the protestors who were holding “Free Fiona” signs. He assured that they plan to provide Fiona with a five-star home, introduce her to some wonderful friends, and ensure she won’t be disturbed, allowing her to lead her life as she pleases.

Robert Gordon, a spokesperson from Animal Rising, stated that they wish to engage in discussions with the rescuers and Dalscone Farm to reach a compromise. He added that they are inviting the owners to come out and talk to them if they are willing, but there’s no pressure if they genuinely feel intimidated. The group also claimed that the farmers had secretly rescued Fiona from the cliff without informing them.

An online petition to rescue Fiona was initiated when a kayaker spotted her trapped at the base of a cliff in Cromarty Firth, two years after her initial sighting in October. Her predicament quickly gained attention, with thousands of people signing the petition.

Fiona, often referred to as “Britain’s loneliest sheep,” has been sheared and is currently in hiding following the arrival of activists at Dalscone Farm. She is slightly overweight but in good condition.

Ben remarked, “There are only a few of us that know where she is. It’s such a shame because she needs to come in, she needs to settle down, she needs to be safe, and these people who are claiming to be in her best interests are not.”

Professional shearer Cammy Wilson led the rescue operation on Saturday, relieving Fiona of her matted and overgrown fleece.

Fiona will remain at her undisclosed location until the dispute over her future home is resolved.