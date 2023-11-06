Diwali 2023: UPI app announces discounts, free cancellations, 100% refund policy on train and bus ticket

New Delhi: Leading Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app, Paytm has announced Diwali offer for customers. The online platform offers affordable travel deals on online bookings of trains and buses.

People booking a bus ticket through Paytm will get up to Rs 500 off. The platform will also be offering a live bus tracking service with real-time location tracking.

Paytm allows the user to book train tickets via UPI and will not charge any additional expenses. Users can also check on the live running status and PNR status of the train via the Paytm app.

Paytm is also allowing the user cancel their bookings without any cancellation charges. This could happen only when you are cancelling the ticket within 6 hours before the chart has been prepared. Also, the user will get an instant full refund. The new feature is valid for all kinds of train ticket bookings which also includes Tatkal tickets.