Diwali sweet Special : Cham Cham recipe

Cham Cham is a popular Indian sweet dish. Here’s a simplified recipe for making Cham Cham:

Ingredients:

– 1 liter of milk

– 1/4 cup lemon juice

– 1/4 cup water

– 1 cup sugar

– 2 cups water

– A few saffron strands (optional)

– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

– A handful of chopped pistachios or almonds for garnish

– A few drops of rose or kewra essence (optional)

Instructions:

1. Boil the milk: Heat 1 liter of milk in a heavy-bottomed pan. Bring it to a boil and then add 1/4 cup of lemon juice mixed with 1/4 cup of water. Stir continuously until the milk curdles and the whey separates. Once the curdled milk is fully separated, remove it from the heat.

2. Strain and rinse: Strain the curdled milk through a muslin cloth or fine sieve. Gather the muslin cloth and squeeze out any excess whey. This will leave you with fresh chenna (paneer).

3. Knead the chenna: Place the chenna on a clean, dry surface and knead it for 8-10 minutes until it becomes smooth and soft.

4. Shape the Cham Cham: Divide the chenna into small equal-sized portions and shape them into cylindrical or oval shapes, similar to small logs. You can also make variations in shapes if you prefer.

5. Make sugar syrup: In a separate pan, combine 2 cups of water and 1 cup of sugar. Bring it to a boil and stir until the sugar completely dissolves. You can add saffron strands and a few drops of rose or kewra essence for flavor.

6. Cook the Cham Cham: Gently slide the chenna logs into the simmering sugar syrup. Cover and cook for about 15-20 minutes on low heat. The Cham Cham will absorb the sugar syrup and become soft and spongy.

7. Allow to cool: Once cooked, remove the Cham Cham from the sugar syrup and let them cool to room temperature.

8. Garnish and serve: Garnish the Cham Cham with chopped pistachios or almonds and a sprinkle of cardamom powder.

Your Cham Cham is now ready to be served as a delightful Indian sweet! Enjoy.