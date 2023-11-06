India Clinches Top Spot in ICC World Cup with Dominant Victory

On his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli celebrated in style, scoring his second century of the World Cup. The match, held at Eden Gardens, featured a showdown between the top two teams in the tournament, India and South Africa. Ravindra Jadeja played a pivotal role, taking five wickets as India convincingly defeated South Africa by 243 runs. This victory not only secured India’s eighth successive win but also ensured their top spot in the league, setting the stage for a semifinal clash.

South Africa’s chase of 327 started on a shaky note, losing half their side early with only 40 runs on the board, courtesy of Jadeja’s devastating 5/33 and Mohammed Shami’s 2/18. They were eventually dismissed for a mere 83 runs in 27.1 overs, marking only their second defeat in the tournament. Jadeja, with his pinpoint bowling, was the standout performer, while Mohammed Siraj (1/11) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/7) also contributed to India’s resounding victory.

Kohli’s unbeaten 101, featuring 10 fours, brought him level with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in terms of One-Day International hundreds, with 49 to his name. He anchored a solid third-wicket partnership of 134 with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 77 with seven fours and two sixes. India posted a total of 326/5 on a slow Kolkata wicket, with late hitting by Jadeja (29 not out).

India’s decision to bat first paid off, taking advantage of some wayward pace bowling by Marco Jansen. Skipper Rohit Sharma made a brisk start but was dismissed for a 24-ball 40. After a strong powerplay at 91/1, opener Shubman Gill (23) fell to an unplayable delivery from Keshav Maharaj in the 11th over. However, Iyer joined Kohli, and together, they steadied the ship.

In summary, Virat Kohli’s century and Ravindra Jadeja’s stellar bowling performance led India to a comprehensive victory over South Africa. The win solidified India’s top spot in the league and set the stage for an exciting semifinal. The birthday boy, Kohli, was named the Player of the Match.

**Match Summary**:

– India 326/5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 101 not out, Shreyas Iyer 77, Rohit Sharma 40)

– South Africa 83 in 27.1 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 5/33, Kuldeep Yadav 2/7, Mohammed Shami 2/7).

– Player of the match: Virat Kohli