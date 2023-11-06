India Win Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Title

Ranchi: In hockey, Indian eves won the Asian Champions Trophy title. Hosts India defeated title holders Japan by ‘4-0’ in finals. For India, Sangita Kumari (17th minute), Neha (46th), Laremsiami (57th) and Vandana Katariya (60th) scored goals.

India won their maiden Asian Champions Trophy title in 2016 in Singapore, while Japan bagged the crown twice, in 2013 and 2021.

Also Read: In response to soaring air pollution, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting

Asian Games champions China beat South Korea 2-1 to secure the third place. Yi Chen (3rd minute) and Tiantian Luo (47th) scored for the winners while Sujin An (38th) found the target for Korea.