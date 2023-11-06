Italian model to sue five grown-up children of former PM Silvio Berlusconi

An Italian model has decided to take legal action against the five adult children of Silvio Berlusconi, who recently announced their intention to cease monthly cash payments that were allegedly promised by the former Prime Minister to her and other participants of the infamous “bunga bunga” parties.

The term “bunga bunga parties” refers to the sex scandals that embroiled Silvio Berlusconi and ultimately led to his resignation as Prime Minister in 2011.

Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away in June, had promised to provide monthly financial support and accommodation to at least 20 models and dancers, claiming it was compensation for the “reputational damage” they suffered due to their association with his sex scandals.

However, recent reports indicate that Berlusconi’s children have initiated steps to discontinue the $2,000 monthly payments and have asked the women to vacate the houses they were provided by the end of the year.

Alessandra Sorcinelli, one of the women involved, has expressed her determination to take the matter to court. She asserts that her image has suffered irreparable damage and believes she is entitled to financial assistance.

Sorcinelli also stated that an agreement was reached between her and the former Prime Minister in 2015, and this agreement had “no expiry date.”

According to Sorcinelli, she and the other women have endured “12 years of mud-slinging” since the bunga bunga scandals emerged in 2011.

The scandal involved allegations of Silvio Berlusconi paying young women to perform stripteases and entertain him at various locations, including his villa near Milan, his residence in Rome, and his coastal holiday home in Sardinia. In one case, he was even accused of engaging in sexual activities with an underage escort. Initially convicted, he was later acquitted following an appeal. Additionally, he faced allegations of paying women to provide false testimony on his behalf.

Sorcinelli claims that the former Prime Minister aimed to negotiate an amicable agreement to ensure financial security for the women involved. However, she argues that Berlusconi’s heirs are not upholding his wishes, leaving her and other women with no option but to take legal action to protect their rights.