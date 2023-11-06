Jailer and inmate injured in distinct Viyyur prison altercations.

In a series of incidents at the Viyyur High-Security Prison on Sunday afternoon, both a prisoner and a jailer found themselves injured and subsequently admitted to the hospital. The first altercation transpired over complaints about insufficient food portions being served within the prison.

According to sources, two inmates, Arun and Ranjith, had recently brought their grievances regarding food quantity to the attention of the deputy superintendent. In response, the deputy superintendent called the duo to his office on Sunday to delve deeper into the matter. During the discussion, emotions ran high, and the prisoners attempted to harm Arjun, an assistant prison officer present, using a shard of glass. Arjun’s life was spared thanks to the timely intervention of the superintendent, who swiftly separated him from the attackers. However, Arjun did sustain an injury to his shoulder bone during the altercation and was initially taken to the Thrissur District Hospital, later being transferred to Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Following this initial clash, other prisoners who were out of their cells for lunch became agitated and turned against the jailers. Notably, Kodi Suni, the convict in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case, vandalized a telephone booth, which led to the Viyyur police station being promptly informed. A team of police officers from nearby prisons in Viyyur arrived at the scene and managed to regain control of the situation.

In a separate incident, a scuffle erupted in the high-security cell’s kitchen. Jomon, an inmate on kitchen duty that day, was attacked by three other inmates, Niburaj, Saju, and Tajuddeen, who alleged that he had provided the jail officials with insider information. Jomon was subsequently admitted to the Thrissur District Hospital.

Jail authorities have asserted that they quickly quelled the disturbances. An official confirmed that “necessary action and legal procedures will be taken against the agitators and those who attacked the jailer officials and inmates.”