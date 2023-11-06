Kerala Witnesses Surge in Communicable Diseases with 224 Dengue Cases in 4 Days

Kerala is facing a concerning surge in communicable diseases such as dengue and leptospirosis, straining its healthcare system significantly. In the initial four days of November, the state recorded a startling 224 cases of dengue, accompanied by two fatalities. Additionally, there have been 40 reported cases of leptospirosis in November, resulting in two deaths, as reported by the directorate of health services. Throughout 2023, Kerala has already witnessed 45 deaths due to dengue and 74 fatalities related to leptospirosis, in contrast to the 2022 figures of 29 dengue deaths and 93 leptospirosis deaths.

Dengue, a viral illness transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, and leptospirosis, a bacterial infection that enters the body through small wounds, are the primary culprits behind this public health crisis. Heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging, is contributing to the rise in leptospirosis cases, while stagnant water provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes, thus triggering dengue outbreaks. This situation underscores the urgent need for effective disease control measures and public health interventions in the region.