Know the best time, day of the week to have sex

A survey conducted by British beauty retailer revealed the best time, day of the week to have sex.According to most participants, they preferred having sex on Sundays and at 9:00 am. And Saturday was voted as the second-best day of the week to have sex.

But no matter on which day of the week you have sex, make sure to ensure that you use protection and do it only with the consent of the other person involved. Let’s look at a few factors that make having sex an enjoyable experience.

Never underestimate the power of a good lubricant. Sometimes lack of natural lubricant may hold a person back from enjoying sex. There are many reasons why your body might not react the way you would want it to. Using a lubricant can be the best option in such situations. So, keep a tube of lubricant handy because you never know when it might prove to be a lifesaver.

Do not dismiss foreplay as something irrelevant. Think of it like a starter which will only help to build your appetite for the main course. Take it slow and build up the momentum. Foreplay also helps partners to understand each other’s physical needs better.

Everyone has sexual fantasies and there is nothing to be ashamed of it. For example, some might get turned on by looking at certain body parts while others would prefer experimenting with new gadgets. No matter what your sexual fantasy might be, do not try to hide it from your partner.

The most important thing to consider before having sex is the consent of the partner. Also, never forget to use protection while having sex because nothing matters more than the safety and comfort of both.