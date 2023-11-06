Mahindra launches Jeeto Strong in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has launched its Jeeto Strong in the markets. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) is a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra.

Jeeto Strong is a successor to the Jeeto Plus (diesel & CNG). The vehicle is priced at Rs. 5.28 Lakh for diesel and Rs 5.50 Lakh for CNG. The Jeeto Strong has a higher payload capacity and more features. It has a payload capacity of 815 kg in diesel and 750 kg in CNG. It also comes with best-in-segment mileage (32.00 km/l in diesel, 35.00 km/kg in CNG).

Also Read: Diwali 2023: UPI app announces discounts, free cancellations, 100% refund policy on train and bus ticket

The vehicle features electric vacuum pump-assisted braking, a user-friendly brand-new digital cluster and improved suspension. Mahindra also offers free accidental insurance worth Rs 10 Lakh for the driver. Mahindra also provides an unmatched 3 Year or 72000 km warranty.