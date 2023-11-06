Manhunt Underway for Odisha Resident in Muvattupuzha Migrant Worker Murders

The search for an Odisha man suspected of murdering two migrant workers at a timber mill in Adooparambu, Muvattupuzha, has intensified. The victims, Mohantho (37) and Deepankar Basumma (40) from Assam, were discovered dead in the mill building on Sunday around 3.30 pm. It is believed that their co-worker and roommate, Gopal (22) from Odisha, committed the murders and subsequently fled the scene.

A local resident who came across the lifeless bodies described the distressing situation and the circumstances that led to the discovery: “Wives of these workers were in a panic as their phone calls were not answered. So, they contacted this migrant worker in another mill, and he asked me to search for the duo. When I reached there, I found both men lying covered with bedsheets in a pool of blood. I immediately informed the police.” Both victims were found with their throats slit.

As Gopal, the roommate, remains missing, police suspect that the motive behind the murders may have been robbery, as the mobile phones of the deceased were also reported missing. Law enforcement in Muvattupuzha has initiated an investigation into the matter, with the deployment of forensic experts and a dog squad for evidence collection.

Mohantho had been working at the mill for a decade, and Deepankar had joined him five years ago. Neighbors informed the police that they had never observed any signs of quarrel or dispute between the workers.

Meanwhile, the authorities have taken another Assam native, a friend of the deceased, into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.