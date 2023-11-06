NIA charges 7 accused in Pune ISIS terror module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against seven individuals associated with ISIS, accusing them of conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks in different parts of India. This action was taken under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the context of the Pune-based ISIS module case, as confirmed by the federal agency’s spokesperson.

The individuals named in the charge sheet are “Mohammad Imran-Mohammad Yusuf Khan alias ‘Matka’ alias ‘Aamir Abdul Hameed Khan’ and Mohammad Yunus-Mohammad Yakub Saki alias ‘Adil’ alias ‘Adil Saleem Khan'” from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh; “Kadeer Dastagir Pathan alias ‘Abdul Kadeer’ and Seemab Nasiruddin Kazi” from Kondwa, Pune, Maharashtra; and “Zulfikar Ali Barodawala alias ‘Lalabhai’ alias ‘Saif,’ Shamil Saquib Nachan, and Aakif Ateeque Nachan” from Padgha, Thane, Maharashtra.

These accused individuals were allegedly involved in fundraising for ISIS and engaged in activities supporting terrorism and violence. The investigation also revealed their involvement in organizing terrorist training camps, harboring known and wanted terrorists, and preparing to manufacture improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Additionally, they were found in possession of IEDs, firearms, and ammunition. The charges suggest a conspiracy to advance ISIS’s terrorist activities, with the intent to create fear and threaten the security, integrity, and sovereignty of India.