Protest rally in Thiruvananthapuram turns violent, education bandh in Kerala tomorrow

The state capital witnessed a tense hour as activists from the Kerala Students Union (KSU) clashed with the police during a protest march to the official residence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu on Monday. The demonstration was in response to allegations of election sabotage at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur. The situation escalated when a female activist sustained injuries during a police lathicharge. In response to this incident, the student wing of the Congress, KSU, declared a statewide education bandh scheduled for the following day as a mark of protest.

According to the KSU activists, the police lathicharge occurred without any prior warning during a heated argument. Video footage aired on news channels depicted a police officer striking the woman protester’s face with his baton, causing injury to her nose. The opposition accused the police of using excessive force against the peaceful march led by KSU activists, leading to a violent confrontation that persisted for over one-and-a-half hours. In response, the KSU district committee staged a protest by blockading Palayam road and denouncing the police’s brutal actions. During the demonstration, activists damaged flex boards related to the Keralayeem event and obstructed the passage of ministers’ vehicles. The incident highlights the growing tension and grievances surrounding the alleged election interference at Sree Kerala Varma College, resulting in a significant protest by student activists.