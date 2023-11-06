Report: Vladimir Putin to run for March presidential election

Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in Russia’s presidential elections in March, as reported by Reuters on Monday. If he secures the victory, he will extend his rule until 2030, becoming Russia’s longest-serving leader since the Soviet Union’s formation.

Putin assumed office on the last day of 1999, succeeding Boris Yeltsin. He has already surpassed the tenure of any other Russian leader since Josef Stalin.

Though not officially confirmed yet, Reuters indicated that Putin enjoys a remarkable 80% approval rating. With no prominent opposition leader garnering comparable support and assumed state backing, Putin is poised to be the clear frontrunner.

One source with knowledge of the planning stated, “The decision has been made – he will run.” Kommersant newspaper, citing a source, also reported that a formal announcement would be made in the coming weeks. Another source affirmed that Putin’s advisers were preparing for his participation in the presidential elections, asserting that Putin had already made up his mind.

While there has been no official confirmation from the Kremlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked in September that if Putin chose to run, no one would be able to compete with him.

The reports of Putin’s presidential candidacy have emerged at a time when rumors about his purported ill health have circulated, particularly during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin has dismissed reports of Putin’s health issues as disinformation disseminated by the West.

In response to questions about Putin’s health, Peskov reassured, “Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake.” He also dismissed speculations about body doubles, categorizing them as “absurd information hoaxes.”