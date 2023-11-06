Sheikh Hamdan announces AI competition with Dh1 million grand prize

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), has announced Artificial Intelligence (AI) competition in Dubai. The Crown Prince issued directives to organise the Global Prompt Engineering Championship in May 2024.

The Global Prompt Engineering Championship will have a total prize of Dh1 million. The event will be organised through a partnership between DFF and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

The event will be held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. It will include three main categories: literature, art and coding. The event is organized to raise the efficiency and positive impact of content creation across various domains, using Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney, and other innovative applications.

Those who are interested in taking part in the Global Prompt Engineering Championship can apply to participate through this link: https://challenge.dub.ai/ar/

The challenge will span two days. The first day will focus on selecting the top 30 prompt engineering programmers who will participate in the final phase on the second day. Programmers will then be divided into 5 groups, each competing in three categories: Literature, Art, and Coding. Completed projects will be evaluated by a specialised committee based on speed, quality, and accuracy. Winners in the three categories will receive a total prize of Dh1 million.