Stuntman behind Marvel’s Black Panther and Avengers films loses his life in a harrowing car crash

In a devastating and heart-wrenching incident that sent shockwaves throughout the film industry and beyond, Taraja Ramsess, a renowned stuntman famous for his work in Marvel’s Black Panther and Avengers films, tragically lost his life in a horrific car crash on October 31. Adding to the tragedy, Taraja Ramsess was accompanied by three of his children during the fateful ride.

The 41-year-old Ramsess was driving a pickup truck on Halloween night on Interstate 20 in Dekalb County, Georgia, with his 13-year-old daughter Sundari Ramsess, 10-year-old son Kisasi Ramsess, and newborn daughter Fugibo Ramsess as passengers. The accident occurred when the pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer, resulting in immediate fatalities.

Regrettably, Ramsess, Sundari, and Fugibo lost their lives in the crash, while Kisasi and another 3-year-old girl were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Tragically, Kisasi succumbed to his injuries shortly after his admission. However, the other girl, despite her serious injuries, is now in stable condition, as reported by authorities.

Taraja Ramsess had made substantial contributions to the film industry, particularly as a stuntman in Marvel’s Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, among other works, as documented on IMDb. He had also taken on various roles in the art department and worked as a dresser on several projects, amassing a portfolio of over 43 works, including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

In response to this tragic loss, a GoFundMe page has been established to collect donations aimed at supporting the Ramsess family in arranging the funeral.

Taraja Ramsess’s mother, Akili Ramsess, turned to Instagram to share her grief and memories of her son and grandchildren. She expressed, “My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja @chop.saki, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week-old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident. My grandson, and his 10-year-old son, Kisasi, ‘Sauce the Boss,’ is on life support. Two of my granddaughters survived, the 3-year-old Shazia is still hospitalised but is recovering with minor injuries. All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was.”

In a separate post, after Kisasi’s passing, she wrote, “Kisasi Adebayo joins his father Taraja @chop.saki and sisters Sundari and Fujibo on their journey. May God bless all their souls. You all will be missed.”