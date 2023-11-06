United States, South Korea and Japan to establish a high-level consultative group

In a concerted effort to combat cyber activities originating from North Korea, the United States, South Korea, and Japan have agreed to establish a high-level consultative group. These activities have been identified as a significant source of funding for North Korea’s illicit weapons programs, according to South Korea’s presidential office, as reported by Reuters.

Anne Neuberger, the US deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, engaged in discussions with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan in Washington last week.

The primary objective of this collaborative initiative is to enhance the collective ability of the United States, South Korea, and Japan to respond effectively to global cyber threats, with a particular focus on jointly addressing North Korea’s cyber activities, which are exploited as a crucial means of financing the nation’s nuclear and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) programs.

This coordinated effort aims to strengthen deterrence and defense against cyberattacks originating from North Korea.

North Korea has faced allegations of using cyberattacks to amass resources for its nuclear and missile programs, resulting in condemnation and sanctions imposed on the nation by the international community.

Despite mounting evidence and accusations, North Korea has consistently denied any involvement in hacking or cyberattacks, maintaining its stance on the issue.

The trilateral cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan underscores the growing concern over the cyber threats posed by North Korea. The consultative group will facilitate quarterly meetings among the three countries, as per the presidential office’s statement. This move reflects the commitment of the three nations to collectively combat these cyber activities and enhance their cybersecurity defenses.