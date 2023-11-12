Apple introduces new Apple Pencil in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: International tech giant, Apple introduced new Pencil. The new device is for artists and creators to express their creativity on iPads or iMac featuring USB-C charging point. The Apple Pencil lineup now consists of three models: the Apple Pencil (1st Generation), Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), and the new Apple Pencil (USB-C).

The new Apple pencil is available to order in India and 32 other countries and regions from Apple Authorised resellers and Apple store. It’s price starts at Rs 7,900. The Apple Pencil (USB-C) supports Apple’s precision touch, low latency input, and tilt sensitivity. It also supports hover function on the iPad Pro.

Also Read: ‘Celestial Kerala’: IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

The new Apple Pencil offers pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity. Its sleek matte finish and magnetic attachment to the iPad for easy storage make it a convenient tool for users.

New Apple Pencil Compatibility List Includes:

iPad Pro 12.9? (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation)

iPad Pro 11? (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation)

iPad Air (4th and 5th generation)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)