EICMA Motor Show 2023: Suzuki unveils GSX-S1000GX and GSX-8R: Details

Milan: Japanese automobile brand, Suzuki Motor Corporation revealed two much-awaited models: the GSX-S1000GX and GSX-8R at the EICMA Motor Show 2023 in Milan, Italy . The GSX-S1000GX will be available in December 2023, while the GSX-8R will be offered in January 2024. The price of the new models will be announced at the time of their launch.

GSX-S1000GX: The GSX-S1000GX is a sport-touring crossover. The GSX-S1000GX is the first Suzuki product to feature the company’s Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES) system, which adjusts damping based on factors like vehicle speed, road surface, and braking. It also includes Suzuki Road Adaptive Stabilisation (SRAS), which adjusts SAES based on the road surface.

Also Read: WhatsApp introduces new privacy feature

The motorcycle is equipped with a range of rider assistance systems and equipment. These include Drive Mode Selector Alpha, Ride-by-wire throttle, up and down quick-shifter, Suzuki easy start, smart cruise control, low RPM assist, and more. The GSX-S1000GX, weighing 232 kg and with a ground clearance of 155 mm, rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

GSX-8R: The new GSX-8R is based on Suzuki’s 776cc engine platform. The GSX-8R uses a tubular handlebar instead of clip-ons mounted to the fork. The GSX-8R has the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), which limits power output when wheel spin is detected, and the SDMS system, which allows the user to select between three alternative power output characteristics.