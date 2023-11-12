India and China increase engagements to maintain stability on the border ahead of winter

Indian and Chinese commanders have intensified interactions to ensure stability along the Indo-Tibet border in anticipation of the harsh winter season.

Ongoing discussions over the past ten days have involved local commanders at the brigade and lower levels. Both sides are implementing measures to prevent any untoward incidents in the upcoming months as the two militaries adopt winter postures.

These talks are part of confidence-building measures (CBMs) outlined during the Corps Commander-level discussions, with another round of talks expected before the onset of the summer season.

Despite the lack of significant progress during the 20th round of military talks last month, both parties committed to sustaining dialogues and negotiations through various military and diplomatic channels to uphold peace and tranquility.

India has been pushing for access to its former patrolling points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and early disengagement at remaining friction points, such as the legacy areas of Depsang Plains and Demchok. The discussions also involve an overall de-escalation of troops in the Ladakh region.

In a noteworthy development in September 2022, both sides withdrew troops from Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area, signaling substantial progress in the standoff that began in May 2020. Approximately 50,000 to 60,000 troops were deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and Tibet when the military standoff commenced.

While some resolution has been achieved in friction points like the Galwan Valley, north and south banks of Pangong Tso, and the Gogra-Hot Springs area over the last three years through the establishment of buffer zones, active friction points like Depsang Plains and Demchok persist.