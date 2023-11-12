Infinix launches Smart 8: Details

Mumbai: Infinix Smart 8 was launched in Nigeria. This model succeeds the Infinix Smart 7, which was unveiled in February this year. The company has not yet revealed about the India launch of the handset. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Infinix Smart 8 is priced at NGN 97,900 (roughly Rs. 10,100). The handset is offered in Crystal Green, Galaxy White, Timber Black, and Shiny Gold colours.

The handset sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of 90Hz. It runs on Android 13 with XOS 13 on top. The Infinix Smart 8 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM that is expandable up to 8GB and 256GB of memory, which is also extendable via a microSD card.

The dual rear camera on the Infinix Smart 8 carries a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, and a secondary AI-assisted sensor alongside a ring LED light unit placed in the top left corner of the backed panel, arranged within a rectangular module. There is a 8-megapixel front camera.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery in this new smartphone with 10W wired charging support. The Inifinix Smart 8 also supports dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity.