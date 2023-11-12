Redmi launches 13C: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi launched its Redmi 13C in Nigeria. Redmi 13C is priced at NGN 98,100 (roughly Rs. 10,100) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs NGN 108,100 (roughly Rs. 11,000), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option costs NGN 121,100 (roughly Rs. 12,500). It is available in Black and Clover Green colours. India launch details about the Redmi 13C were not listed on the company’s official website.

The Redmi 13C runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14. It is said to feature a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by a 9nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi 13C reportedly has a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside two 2-megapixel shooters. For selfies, the handset is said to carry a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support.