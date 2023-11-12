In a surprising disclosure, it has been revealed that a high-ranking Ukrainian military officer deeply embedded in the country’s intelligence network played a crucial role in the bombing of the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines last year. A joint investigation by The Washington Post and German publication Der Spiegel uncovered that Roman Chervinsky, a decorated 48-year-old colonel with ties to Ukraine’s special operations forces, served as the coordinator for the covert operation.

Chervinsky oversaw logistics and support for a six-person team that executed the attack on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on September 26, 2022. His involvement establishes a direct link between Ukraine’s military and security leadership and the sabotage, triggering multiple criminal investigations across Europe.

Contrary to initial assumptions, Chervinsky did not act independently. He reportedly received orders from higher-ranking Ukrainian officials and ultimately reported to Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s highest-ranking military officer.

The Nord Stream attack targeted crucial civilian infrastructure supplying energy to millions in Europe. While Gazprom holds the majority stake in Nord Stream, Western energy companies, including those from Germany, France, and the Netherlands, are partners with significant investments. Ukraine had long expressed grievances that Nord Stream would allow Russia to bypass its pipes, depriving Kyiv of substantial transit revenue.

Chervinsky, through his lawyer, vehemently denied involvement in the pipeline sabotage, dismissing the accusations as baseless. Currently detained on charges of abusing his power in a separate incident, he claims his arrest is politically motivated, alleging retribution for criticizing President Zelensky and accusing one of his aides of spying for Russia.

Chervinsky’s controversial history includes overseeing a 2020 plan to lure fighters for Russia’s Wagner mercenary group into Belarus and planning operations to eliminate pro-Russian separatist leaders in Ukraine.