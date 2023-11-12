Simple things to follow to bring more peace in relationships

Building a peaceful relationship need constant effort. Finding ways to make relationship peaceful is very important. The relationship should be a healthy and warm place for people to come back to and be vulnerable. It need a lot of effort, compromise and understanding for this.

Understanding the perspectives of each other and embracing the differences, imperfections and changes enable us to have a healthy and peaceful relationship. Therapist Sadaf Siddiqi shared a few ways by which we can bring more peace in the relationship.

Tolerance: Never expect our partner to fulfill all our needs. This is a biggest mistake we make in a relationship. One need to make peace with the fact and find ways to meet our needs ourselves.

Imperfections: One should be ready to accept their partners with all of their traumas and triggers and find ways to soothe them.

Respecting the differences: In a relationship, people with contrasting perspectives can align only when they learn to respect their opinions. When a partner says no to something that they do not agree with, we should be mindful to respect their decisions.

Curiosity: We should become curious of their behavior patterns and find ways to learn more about them.