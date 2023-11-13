9 killed in massive fire at residential building

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, at least 9 people lost their lives as a massive fire broke out at a building in Hyderabad. Three others were injured in the incident. The fire has been brought under control, and rescue and cooling operations are underway. People residing in the upper stories are being evacuated through windows.

‘The repair work of a car was going on in the godown on the ground floor. The sparks spread to the chemical barrel kept in the godown and caused the fire. Within no time, the fire engulfed other floors of the building and caused six deaths,’ DCP Venkateshwar Rao, Central Zone, Hyderabad said.

The fire started from the ground floor of the multi-storeyed apartment complex, where some drums containing chemicals were stored, and then spread to other floors.

The building owner has been identified as Ramesh Jaiswal. He was using the ground floor as a godown for oil drums and cans. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be officially ascertained.