Add a festive flair to your Christmas feast with our irresistible chocolate tart – a crunchy showstopper for dessert!

Tarts, known for their crunchy crusts and sweet layers, are beloved, especially during festive seasons. With various chocolate tart options in bakeries, these delights have French origins and are considered showstoppers in festival menus. Elevate your Christmas celebration with a homemade nutty, sweet tart using the following recipe:

**Ingredients:**

– For the base

– 200 g flour

– 1 tbsp icing sugar

– 100 g chilled butter

– A little ice water

– For the filling

– 70 g cooking chocolate

– 2 eggs

– 100 g butter

– 1 tin condensed milk

– 100 g walnuts, chopped

– 1 tsp vanilla essence

**Preparation:**

1. Preheat the oven to 176 degrees Celsius.

2. Grease an 8-inch tart pan with butter and line it with butter paper.

3. Sieve flour and icing sugar; rub butter into the flour until it forms a rough dough.

4. Cover the dough with a damp cloth in the fridge.

5. Roll out the dough and place it in the tart pan; prick the surface with a fork and half-bake in the oven.

**For the Filling:**

1. Beat eggs, add condensed milk, and beat until frothy; set aside.

2. Melt chocolate and butter in a double boiler.

3. Add vanilla essence, walnuts, and the egg mixture.

4. Pour this mix into the half-baked tart base.

5. Bake for 20 minutes or until done.

Enjoy the delightful combination of a crisp crust and a luscious chocolate filling, making your homemade tart a Christmas highlight!