Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price slipped down in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,360, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5545, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, yellow metal price remained unchanged. On Saturday, yellow metal price declined by Rs 360 per 8 gram to Rs 44,440.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,939.19 per ounce. It had slipped to its lowest since October 18 on Friday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,943.40. Gold fell 2.8% last week to register its worst week in more than a month as Powell’s hawkish remarks pushed back any notion about interest rate cuts.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,604 per 10 gram, down by Rs 148 or 0.25% from the Thursday closing price. Meanwhile, the December silver futures were trading at Rs 69,231 per kg, lower by Rs 801 or 1.14%. On Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,951.30 per troy ounce on Monday, down by $0.80 or 0.04% while Silver futures were trading at $22.050.