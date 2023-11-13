DFS receives 100 calls related to fire incidents on Diwali evening

On the evening of Diwali, the Delhi Fire Service responded to 100 fire-related incident calls, as reported by officials. The incidents occurred between 6 pm and 10:45 pm on Sunday, according to Atul Garg, the chief of the Delhi Fire Service. Garg stated that the calls encompassed small, medium, and major fire-related incidents, and assured that his department was well-prepared to provide assistance. The Delhi Police was also on high alert and collaborated with fire personnel in managing the situations.

Despite a ban on firecrackers containing barium, violations were reported in various areas of Delhi during Diwali celebrations. The Supreme Court emphasized that its prohibition order extended to every state and was not limited to the Delhi-NCR region, which has been grappling with severe air pollution. Although Delhi marked its best air quality on Diwali in eight years, concerns arose over potential pollution spikes due to firecracker burning and low night temperatures.