Eight-year-old kid, father found dead in Kerala; investigation started

According to police, a father and his son, age eight, found hanging on Sunday in a shed belonging to an abandoned property close to their Meenadam, near Kottayam, home.

Meenadam residents Binu Kumar, 48, and his son Sreehari found hanging on Sunday morning, according to the police.

The neighbours and the police were notified by the locals when they saw them hanging in the shed. ‘They used to go for morning walks. Many people saw them this morning also. We are investigating the reason behind the extreme act,’ police said.

Kumar is survived by his parents, wife and a daughter.