Embrace Winter Vibes with a Flavorful Masala Tea Brew

As winter knocks at our door, seeking warmth indoors becomes essential. Combat the icy winds with the comforting embrace of homemade spicy drinks. Among the options, masala tea stands out as a powerful energizer for your body—ideal not only for cozy moments but also for battling fevers and flu. Crafting this aromatic beverage is a simple endeavor within the comforts of your home.

**Ingredients:**

– ¾ cup water

– 1¼ cup milk

– 6-8 cardamom pods

– 1½-2 cardamom pieces

– 2 cloves

– 1½-2 pieces ginger

– 2 tsp tea powder

– 2 tsp sugar

**Preparation:**

1. Boil water in a saucepan.

2. Introduce the crushed spice mix once the water reaches a boil.

3. When the spices release their flavorful essence, add the tea powder.

4. Pour in the milk and bring the mixture