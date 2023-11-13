Fire in apartment building; 9 killed

A tragic incident unfolded in Hyderabad’s Nampally area on Monday, claiming the lives of nine individuals, including four women, due to suspected asphyxiation in a major fire that engulfed a five-storey residential building. The blaze originated on the ground floor, where drums containing chemicals were stored, eventually spreading to the first and second floors. The authorities received a distress call at approximately 9:35 am.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed their condolences over the tragic deaths. A total of 21 people were rescued from the building, with ten individuals found unconscious due to smoke inhalation, leading to their hospitalization. Unfortunately, nine among them succumbed to the effects of the fire. The age of the deceased ranged from six to 66.

Television visuals depicted fire personnel evacuating residents, including children, through windows. Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene, bringing the flames under control. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) M Venkateshwarlu noted the rapid spread of the fire, highlighting the coordinated efforts of police and fire personnel in evacuating families.

Governor Soundararajan directed immediate measures for comprehensive medical assistance to the injured and called for a thorough investigation. Chief Minister Rao announced a Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia payment to the families of each deceased individual. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao visited the site to assess the situation.