Narcotics Control Bureau busts international drug syndicate, seizes cocaine worth Rs 15 crore

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug syndicate and seized two kg of cocaine worth Rs 15 crore from Mumbai. NCB also arrested two foreign nationals in relation with the case.

NCB also arrested a Zambian national from a hotel in Mumbai and a Tanzanian woman, who was to receive the consignment, from Delhi.

‘During the investigation, Gilmore admitted to being a habitual offender, involved in illicit drug trafficking for an extended period. He disclosed that he frequently transports large quantities of narcotic drugs from foreign countries to India. Furthermore, it was revealed during his interrogation that the seized consignment was intended for delivery in New Delhi. Gilmore provided information about the recipient of the seized contraband, identifying Rehema Augustino Mbonera, a Tanzanian national residing in New Delhi. Mbonera is allegedly involved in the procurement, possession, transportation, sale, purchase, and import of drugs into India. Acting on Gilmore’s disclosure, the NCB Mumbai team, along with the NCB New Delhi team, conducted a follow-up operation in New Delhi on November 10. Mbonera was subsequently produced before a local court in New Delhi and brought to Mumbai on Sunday for further investigation,’ said NCB in a statement.