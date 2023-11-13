Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul found guilty of four counts of sexual assault

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault by a Toronto jury. The verdict followed five women’s testimonies that Nygard had assaulted them in a private bedroom suite at his company headquarters. The court acquitted Nygard of one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

The trial heard graphic and emotional testimonies from five women about assaults dating from the 1980s to the mid-2000s. Prosecutors argued that Nygard met the women in social settings and invited them to his Toronto headquarters, where he assaulted them in a bedroom suite he controlled. One woman testified she was 16 when Nygard assaulted her, and another broke down, citing fear due to Nygard’s wealth and influence.

Nygard denied all allegations, stating he didn’t recall meeting four of the women. Crown prosecutor Ana Serban called Nygard’s testimony “unreliable.” Nygard’s lawyer, Brian Greenspan, criticized the women’s statements, alleging “fatal flaws and lack of testimonial trustworthiness.” Greenspan is considering an appeal after the jury’s verdict. Nygard faces criminal charges in Quebec and Manitoba, along with a lawsuit by 57 women in the United States, accusing him of violence, intimidation, bribery, and using workers to evade responsibility.

