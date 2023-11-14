Alliance Air introduces new domestic flight service

Shimla: Alliance Air will operate a flight connecting Amritsar in Punjab with Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. The flight service will start from November 16.

The air carrier will operate three flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight will depart from Shimla to Amritsar at 0810hrs, arriving in Amritsar at 9:10 am. The return leg will depart from Amritsar on the same day at 09:35 hrs, reaching Shimla at 10:35 hrs. The fare for passengers on this route will be Rs 1990.

This marks the fifth regular flight connecting Himachal Pradesh to the national air network. Earlier, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the Amritsar-Manali and Amritsar-Kullu air routes.

Air Alliance is already operating daily flights on the Delhi-Shimla route. The air carrier also operate flights connecting Amritsar in Punjab with Kullu. These flight services are scheduled to operate 3 times a week- Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The Kullu-Amritsar flight is scheduled to depart from Kullu at 8:25 AM, arriving at Amritsar by 09:30 AM. The return flight from Amritsar will take off at 10:00 AM, touching down in Kullu at 11:05 AM. The airfares is priced at Rs. 2637 for the Kullu to Amritsar and Rs. 3284 for the Amritsar to Kullu. flight operating daily.