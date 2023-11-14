Deepika Padukone opens up about nepotism and how she dealt with it

Deepika Padukone, a prominent Bollywood star, has candidly discussed her early experiences in the film industry, shedding light on the challenges of nepotism and how she navigated through it. Featured on the cover of Vogue magazine’s latest issue, the Pathaan star shared insights into her struggles as a newcomer in the industry.

In the interview, she revealed the hurdles of not coming from a film family and the effort it took to carve a space in an industry where star kids often received more attention. Deepika expressed, “I had no choice,” highlighting the uphill task faced by outsiders in a field where their parents aren’t established. She acknowledged that issues like nepotism, which are now openly discussed, have always been present. Deepika affirmed, “It existed then, it exists now, and it will continue to exist. That was my reality.”

Reflecting on her early days, she revealed personal and professional struggles, emphasizing the challenges of being a teenager moving to a new city with no family or friends in a new industry. Managing meals and transportation without the convenience of services like Swiggy or Zomato, she recalled carrying her own bags, sometimes falling asleep in cabs after late-night shoots. Despite the hardships, she never viewed it as a burden at that time. Looking back, she acknowledged her journey, saying, “Not bad, girl! You did this, and you did it on your own.”

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone recently made a cameo appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, earning critical praise for her role. She is set to appear in upcoming projects, including the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again.