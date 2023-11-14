Delicious Papaya Cake Recipe for a Moist and Flavorful Treat

Here’s a simple recipe for a delicious papaya cake:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups all-purpose flour

– 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1 cup mashed ripe papaya

– 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

– 1 cup granulated sugar

– 2 large eggs

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1/2 cup plain yogurt

Instructions:

1. Preheat Oven:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour a cake pan.

2. Prepare Dry Ingredients:

In a bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

3. Prepare Wet Ingredients:

In another bowl, cream together the softened butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract.

4. Combine Wet and Dry Ingredients:

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined.

5. Add Papaya and Yogurt:

Gently fold in the mashed ripe papaya and yogurt until evenly incorporated into the batter.

6. Bake:

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan. Smooth the top with a spatula. Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

7. Cool:

Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

8. Optional Frosting:

Once the cake is completely cool, you can frost it with cream cheese frosting or a simple dusting of powdered sugar.

9. Serve:

Slice the cake and serve! Enjoy your moist and flavorful papaya cake.

Feel free to customize this recipe by adding nuts, raisins, or spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for additional flavor.