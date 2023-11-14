Everything you need to know about the ‘male menopause’

Andropause or male menopause is the term used to describe decreasing testosterone levels related to aging. In women, ovulation ends and hormone production plummets during a relatively short period of time. This is known as menopause. In men, production of testosterone and other hormones declines over a period of many years. This gradual decline of testosterone levels is called late-onset hypogonadism or age-related low testosterone.

The terms ‘androgen deficiency,’ ‘late-onset hypogonadism,’ and ‘testosterone deficiency’ refer to the same set of symptoms. Symptoms can include weariness, sleeplessness, mood swings, and more. Fertility may also be impacted.

Signs:

Inadequate energy

sorrow or depression

Insomnia or having trouble sleeping

An increase in body fat

Decreased muscular mass and a sense of being physically weak

Decrease in libido Infertility

A decrease in drive

Reduced self-esteem

Trouble focusing

The development of breasts, or gynecomastia

A decline in bone mass

Erectile problems

In addition, you might get hot flashes, reduced testicle size, body hair loss, and swollen or sore breasts. Osteoporosis has also been connected to low testosterone levels linked to male menopause.

Causes:

Lifestyle factors: Unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as poor diet, lack of exercise, excessive alcohol consumption, and smoking, can accelerate the decline in testosterone levels and exacerbate the symptoms of andropause.

Chronic health conditions: Certain chronic conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease, can affect hormone production and contribute to the development of andropause.

Medications and treatments: Certain medications, including some antidepressants, corticosteroids, and opioids, can interfere with testosterone production. Additionally, treatments like chemotherapy or radiation therapy for cancer can also impact hormone levels.

Psychological factors: Psychological stress, depression, and anxiety can have a reciprocal relationship with andropause. Hormonal changes can contribute to emotional disturbances, while emotional well-being can also influence hormone regulation.