Gulf country announces public holiday for National Day

Muscat: Oman has announced official holiday for 53rd National Day. Wednesday and Thursday, 22-23 November 2023 will be an official holiday for all employees working in the government sector, legal entities and private sector in Oman.

The Ministry of Labour in a statement said that employers may agree with their respective employees to continue working during the above-mentioned two days, if deemed necessary, provided the workers be compensated for that.

Also Read: Air India Express announces two new flight service on this route: Details

Oman celebrates National Day to commemorate the country’s independence from Portuguese control in 1650. Oman celebrates the national day by conducting include parades, fireworks, camel races, a horse show, and once every five years, a military exhibition drill.