IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi Campus launches inaugural master programme

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi (IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi) has announced its master’s programme. IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi is the first international campus of the IIT-Delhi. The Institution has launched a master’s programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability (ETS) at Zayed University.

The course will start in January 2024. The course is specifically designed for the Abu Dhabi campus and aims to prepare professionals and scholars of the energy industry and associated sectors, equipping them with the knowledge and expertise required to implement sustainable approaches and solutions.

The detailed guidelines of the programme will be released shortly. IIT Delhi had previously announced that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) scores may not be mandatory for admissions at the Abu Dabhi campus. A separate admissions test may be implemented to ensure inclusivity for the broad spectrum of candidates.

Applicants with backgrounds in science and engineering will can join the two-year programme at IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi. Prospective students, who must demonstrate proficiency in written and spoken English, are required to hold a four-year bachelor’s degree in mechanical, chemical, civil, petroleum, electrical and electronics engineering, energy, aerospace, materials and metallurgy, and physics. Alternatively, an M.Sc in physics or chemistry is also accepted.

In July this year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi signed an MoU Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and the Ministry of Education, India to establish an international campus in Abu Dhabi. The MoU was signed in July in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as envisioned under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.