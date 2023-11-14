Muncipal council doubles parking fees to discourage use of private vehicles

In response to soaring pollution levels in New Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has opted to double parking fees at its managed sites, aiming to deter private vehicle usage. The NDMC oversees a total of 91 parking sites, with 41 under its direct management and others outsourced to external agencies. The targeted areas include prominent locations such as Rajpath, AIIMS, Sarojini Nagar market, Khan Market, Lodhi Road, INA, AIIMS, and Safdarjung, all of which experience heavy traffic.

The decision to increase parking charges twofold, effective until January 31, 2024, is aligned with the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) Stage IV guidelines implemented in Delhi to address the escalating pollution crisis. GRAP, a Central government initiative for air pollution control in Delhi-NCR, classifies actions into four stages based on Air Quality Index (AQI) levels: Stage I – Poor (AQI 201-300); Stage II – Very Poor (AQI 301-400); Stage III – Severe (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – Severe Plus (AQI above 450).

Currently, the NDMC charges Rs 20 per hour and a maximum of Rs 100 per day for four-wheelers at surface parking, while two-wheelers incur Rs 10 per hour and a maximum of Rs 50 per day. Monthly charges stand at Rs 2,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers. Multilevel parking and Palika underground parking rates are set at Rs 10 for up to four hours for four-wheelers and Rs 5 for up to four hours for two-wheelers, mirroring the surface parking rates. The fee adjustment reflects the NDMC’s commitment to environmental concerns and the urgent need to address the city’s pollution challenges.