Muttiah Muralitharan’s Biopic ‘800’ to be Streaming on JioCinema

The biographical film “800,” chronicling the life of Sri Lankan cricket icon Muttiah Muralitharan, is set to make its digital debut on JioCinema on December 2. Starring Madhurr Mittal, known for his role in “Slumdog Millionaire,” as the acclaimed spinner, the Tamil film initially premiered in theaters on October 6. JioCinema officially announced the digital release date on its platform, inviting audiences to witness the true story of the cricketer who revolutionized the sport.

The film, titled “800” in reference to Muralitharan’s record-breaking number of wickets in Test cricket, explores the journey of the cricket legend. JioCinema, in a social media post, highlighted the significance of the movie and encouraged viewers to watch “800” for free on their platform starting December 2. The post acknowledged the contributions of Muttiah Muralitharan to the cricketing world and featured key cast members, including Madhurr Mittal and Mahima Nambiar.

Written and directed by MS Sripathy, “800” is a cinematic endeavor produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures. With its digital premiere on JioCinema, the film promises to bring the inspiring story of Muttiah Muralitharan to a broader audience, capturing the essence of his unparalleled achievements in the realm of cricket.