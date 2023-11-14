Researchers make claims about small-brained ancient hominid known as Homo naledi

In June of this year, Professor Lee Berger and his research team stirred excitement in the scientific community by making sensational claims about Homo naledi, a small-brained ancient hominid. The alleged discovery, which suggested that this species buried its dead and adorned graves with abstract markings, had the potential to challenge established notions of human evolution.

However, a recent paper has scorned this supposed breakthrough. The team, led by Dr. Berger from the University of Witwatersrand, asserted that Homo naledi, despite having a brain size akin to a chimpanzee’s, exhibited intelligence comparable to modern humans through its burial practices. The discovery was said to have occurred in South Africa’s Rising Star Cave System.

Contrary to Berger’s findings, a new study published in the Journal of Human Evolution dismisses the Homo naledi discovery, proposing that natural processes, rather than deliberate burials, might better explain the findings. Researchers from Spain and Australia suggest scenarios such as a natural death trap, transportation of bones by flowing or floodwaters, or the remains being carried into the cave by an ancient species member or resulting from carnivore activity.

Their hypothesis is supported by geological, taphonomic, and paleontological evidence. The researchers argue that the caves containing the bones of over 15 Homo naledi individuals, spanning all age groups, were difficult to access, preventing other researchers from verifying Berger’s claims.

The study also challenges the alleged centuries-old engravings associated with the discovery, asserting that Berger’s team has not utilized scientific methods to date them. The researchers conclude that the Rising Star team has constructed a “misleading” and “persuasive discourse” without rigorously testing their hypothesis and selectively reporting evidence that aligns with their preferred scenario.