Scientists announced the development of an AI-powered robot chemist that can synthesise oxygen

A team of scientists has unveiled a groundbreaking AI-powered robotic chemist capable of synthesizing oxygen-producing compounds from Mars-originating meteorites. This achievement holds profound implications for upcoming Mars missions, especially in terms of resource optimization and reducing the reliance on transporting oxygen from Earth.

For forthcoming crewed missions to Mars, the imperative is to strategically address oxygen production, crucial not only for sustaining life but also for fueling rockets. A pivotal strategy involves tapping into the abundant frozen water ice deposits on Mars, offering an opportunity to efficiently harness local resources, as reported by Space.com.

To explore water-splitting catalysts, researchers enlisted an AI chemist, which utilized samples from diverse categories of Martian meteorites. Equipped with a laser-scanning mechanism, the robotic system identified millions of molecules derived from six metallic elements present in the rocks: iron, nickel, manganese, magnesium, aluminum, and calcium.

Operating autonomously, the AI chemist demonstrated exceptional speed by synthesizing and testing 243 different molecules within six weeks—an efficiency unattainable through traditional methods. This accelerated and autonomous experimentation revealed a top-performing catalyst capable of splitting water in Mars-like temperatures.

The study underscores the transformative impact of AI on scientific discovery, with researchers emphasizing its significant advantages over conventional trial-and-error methods. They estimate that a human scientist would require a staggering 2,000 years to achieve comparable results.

While lauding AI’s capabilities, scientists underscore the importance of human guidance in shaping its functions. The next frontier involves adapting the AI chemist to operate under diverse Martian conditions, accounting for factors such as atmospheric composition, air density, humidity, and gravity. This development signifies a crucial step forward in advancing technology for future Mars missions and underscores the symbiotic relationship between artificial intelligence and human expertise.