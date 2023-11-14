Study claims that Cat parasite could be responsible for fragility in some older adults

Toxoplasma gondii, notorious for being transmitted through cats, is currently being investigated for its potential role in the increased frailty observed in older adults. With an estimated 11-15 percent of the US population having encountered this parasite, a recent study is shedding light on previously overlooked health consequences associated with T. gondii.

In a research effort involving 601 Spanish and Portuguese adults aged over 65, blood tests were administered to evaluate frailty indicators such as unintentional weight loss, fatigue, and cognitive decline.

Although a direct link between T. gondii infections and frailty was not established, individuals displaying a robust immune response, characterized by elevated antibodies, exhibited signs of heightened frailty in their later years, as reported by Science Alert.

Researchers delved into the potential connection between T. gondii and ‘inflammaging,’ the persistent inflammation linked to age-related frailty. Those with a vigorous immune response to T. gondii showed increased levels of inflammation biomarkers. While causation remains unconfirmed, a correlation emerged between an intensified immune reaction to the parasite and an elevated likelihood of frailty in older age.

In terms of preventive measures, researchers are advocating for heightened precautions due to the rising infection rates with age and T. gondii’s ability to remain dormant for decades. Transmission avenues include exposure to T. gondii eggs in cat litter or contaminated water, as well as the consumption of undercooked meat containing the parasite. Practices such as keeping cats indoors and avoiding contact with strays are emphasized.

Beyond its association with frailty, T. gondii has previously been linked to skeletal muscle damage and even schizophrenia, underscoring the parasite’s multifaceted impact on health.