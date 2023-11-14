Tragic collision in Muzaffarnagar; Six killed

In the early hours of Tuesday, a tragic road accident on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway claimed the lives of six individuals, as confirmed by a police official. The fatal incident occurred when the victims’ car collided with a truck at Rampurtiraha. Providing details, Circle Officer (Sadar) Vinay Gautam informed PTI that the accident unfolded while the victims, residents of Shahdara in Delhi, were on their journey to Haridwar.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination, marking a somber aftermath to the devastating collision. Ongoing investigations are actively underway, aiming to unravel the circumstances surrounding the accident and provide insights into the tragic event on the busy national highway.